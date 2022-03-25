FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 2022 Baldwin County Spring Games is in its second day Friday. Hundreds of students from schools across the county are participating in activities at Fairhope Municipal Stadium.

“Connor has autism and ADHD. This is awesome. Of course we got our shirts made just to show support for Connor,” said a parent.

It’s the second year for the Baldwin County Spring Games. The Special Olympics are still on hold because of COVID-19 restrictions, but that’s not stopping the mission or support for these students.

“Our special education department just does a tremendous job of supporting our children with special needs and that just resonates throughout all of our 4,000 employees,” said Superintendent Eddie Tyler.

First responders passed the torch to Baldwin County Public School students as part of the opening ceremony. Parents filled the stands with other students holding signs and making noise for their athletes. The spring games gives students the opportunity to compete with classmates and other schools, bringing everyone together.

“It’s great to be out here and just watch everybody encouraging and cheering on the kids and everybody having a good time and not think about all of the headaches and struggles we normally face. Just relax and have fun,” said parent, Jason Franklin.

Superintendent Tyler says each year the event gets larger and one of the things he enjoys most is seeing students cheering for one another.

“When you see other students come and embrace them I think it’s part of life lessons. I think they learn so much and we learn so much,” he continued.

In all 8 feeder patterns were represented this year.