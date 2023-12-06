GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — One last game, and for the Gulf Shores Dolphins, it’s a big one.

“We going to paint Bryant-Denny blue tomorrow night,” head coach Mark Hudspeth said.

A pep rally sent the team to Tuscaloosa and along with the excitement and support a few tears from one football mom.

“I’ve already been crying because it’s happy and kind of sad at the same time because this is the last time he’ll step on the field,” Lisa Morton said of her son, Tucker, who is a wide receiver for the team.

The team, undefeated on the season and ranked number one in 5A, has already painted the town in teal and white.

“It has meant so much to us to see the town coming together and supporting our children,” Morton added.

But it’s not just parents and teachers on the team bandwagon.

“I’m down here, and I support this team,” Patsy Parker is a transplant and maybe their biggest cheerleader. “We’re going to win!”

With a police escort, the buses headed north but not before parading by the rest of the student body. The elementary and middle school students lined the street with signs and cheers as the team passed by on their way not only to make waves but possibly history.