How to submit official public comments on Truck Bridge proposal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) held a supplemental public meeting Wednesday to discuss in detail the new plans for the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project.

It was a meeting – not a hearing, so residents didn’t get the chance to speak at the podium. But they were given comment forms which will be collected by ALDOT and the MPO and compiled into the official review of the project.

Phase I of the plan, discussed Wednesday, includes implementing a truck-only bridge which would be tolled at a maximum amount of $15 that would eventually conjoin with the Bayway. Re-striping the Bayway to make the interstate three lanes wide is also part of Phase I.

Detailed information, including maps and graphics can be found here.

To officially submit a comment, you can click here, or pick up an in-person form at the GM&O building in Mobile.

The public can submit official comment forms until May 26. The Mobile and Baldwin MPO’s will then have a week to review them before their hearings in early June. Even if they vote to move forward with phase one, that will only approve funding to have engineers complete a full study of the idea.

“The public will get the final say on whether that moves forward,” said Project Coordinator Jimmy Shumock.

The Baldwin County MPO will hold its meeting on the topic next week.