How to get info on COVID-19 in Baldwin County

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Starting Monday in Baldwin County, free COVID-19 testing will begin at the public health department clinic in Robertsdale off Highway 90. You must call first for a pre-screening and appointment. That number is 251-947-1910.

In the ever changing world of COVID-19, information is key. “That’s the number one comment we get. Why are we not doing a daily press briefing?” according to Baldwin County Emergency Management Director Zach Hood.

The answer, Baldwin County has three public health offices that are are under the umbrella of the Southwestern Region of the Alabama Department of Public Health that includes 9 other counties. So it’s fallen to the EMA to decipher and distribute COVID-19 information. “Voices have been heard as far as wanting to hear from local authorities and leaders,” says Hood.

A new website is up and running, www.baldwincountyal.gov/covid19 or simply type Baldwin Covid in your browser and it will come up. There you will find the latest numbers, testing sites and other frequently asked questions. Starting Wednesday, video releases with the latest information will be posted.

“We are still in the middle of trying to contain COVID-19,” says Hood but there is good news. “As of right now our bed counts are good our ER’s are busy but not in critical need of additional staffing and these are all positive things,” says Hood. “We are just not in the clear yet.”

Hood says while we may not have seen the peak yet, what’s happening in Baldwin County seems to be working.

LATEST STORIES: