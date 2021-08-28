How much rain could Gulf Shores see from Ida?

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Ida has upgraded to a category 2 hurricane as of 1 p.m. Saturday and folks in Gulf Shores need to be prepared for heavy rain.

The National Weather Service said in the latest 1 p.m. update Aug. 28 Baldwin County is under a Tropical Storm Warning.

With Gulf Shores on the coastline, the potential for heavy rain, storm surge, and flooding is possible.

With the Gulf Shores on the east side of Hurricane Ida what can we expect to see when the storm makes landfall. The outer bands of Hurricane Ida are expected to start as early as overnight Saturday.

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in central or southeastern Louisiana late Sunday afternoon/evening.

Gulf Shores can see a potential downfall of rain between 5 to 9″. The storm surge is expected to be between 2 to 4′. With the combination of rain and storm surge flooding is very possible in low-lying areas in Gulf Shores.

If flooding does occur do not go through it, always find a different route.