ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– Orange Beach surf and rescue lifeguards are beating the heat but also focused on keeping all beachgoers safe.

The sun beat down on the beaches in south Baldwin County Tuesday afternoon as a handful of brave beachgoers sat in the sand or took a dip in the water, with triple digit temperatures, it’s important to find shade, or to stay indoors.

Beach Safety Division Chief Brett Lessinger said the beach crowds tend to slow when it starts getting too hot.

“The middle part of the day, twelve o’clock to about 3 o’clock, it gets really hot out here, and the sun is right above your head, so the only place that you’re protected is if you have some sort of shade or shelter above your head,” Lessinger said. “The lifeguards’ stands are great for keeping the guards sheltered.”

The lifeguards work eight hour shifts taking breaks periodically to make sure they are ready to help when needed.

“So an eight hour shift, you know the heat can cause them to get lethargic and things like that,” Lessinger said. “But for a lifeguard, we need them active and vigilant, so we try and give them breaks when we can.”

Lessinger also said there are five lifeguards on duty. He said with this excessive heat, it’s key to have frequent hydration breaks and air conditioning breaks.

“We try to do physical workouts in the morning to kind of get their brain fresh. and then just letting them get time in the AC and electrolyte replacements and things like that,” Lessinger said. “That way we can keep them fresh and focused watching the people in the water.”

Lessinger says he has been with the surf rescue team for fourteen years and hasn’t seen a summer like this one in years.

“This is one of the hottest seasons we have had, but we have come to expected late August, early September,” Lessinger said. “We are going to have a lot of jellyfish in the water, and it is going to be very hot outside.”

He said to remember to stay hydrated and if you are someone who works outdoors, be sure to have extra electrolytes with you.