How Baldwin County Schools performed on latest Alabama state tests

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Education has released the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) standardized test scores for the 2020-2021 school year.

The scores show all of the school districts in the state and their proficiency in each subject tested, English Language Arts, Math, and Science.

This is the first year Alabama students took the ACAP tests, which means these are the baseline numbers and there is nothing to compare them with.

WKRG News 5 has been analyzing the data.

In comparing Baldwin County Schools with all other county-wide districts on the Gulf Coast, their students tested the highest in every subject.

Baldwin County Schools say they are overall pleased with these numbers, as they are above the state average. The school district says they strive to do even better.

They say some of the problems came during COVID-19, when they say the schools in more rural areas with internet connectivity issues had more issues with learning during the pandemic. Those schools are mostly the ones with fewer students who tested proficiently in several or all subjects.

The school district released this statement:

Considering what we have faced throughout the last two years of COVID we are pleased with the test results for Baldwin County Public Schools. There are a lot of shining parts and a few that need to have significant focus. We knew that distance learning, high absenteeism and the impact of the pandemic on families were going to be substantial. This is a new test never before given in Alabama and therefore we don’t have any comparisons to look at the year-over-year changes so we are limited in how we can interpret the results. Many of the improvement areas identified in the testing are areas we had already begun remediation work as a result of deficiencies we knew existed from circumstances during the pandemic. Renee Carter, Dean of Academics, Baldwin County Schools

School ELA PROFICIENCY MATH PROFICIENCY SCIENCE PROFICIENCY ELA PARTICIPATION MATH PARTICIPATION SCIENCE PARTICIPATION Baldwin County ALL 57.12 32.93 46.95 96.95 97.29 95.26 Baldwin County High School 26.77 19.02 23.41 93.29 96.59 96.59 Baldwin County Virtual Elementary 59.93 25.04 48.15 89.8 90.26 86.38 Baldwin County Virtual School 58.33 21.36 50.41 68.03 70.17 64.36 Bay Minette Elementary School 47.01 20.21 33.64 99.23 99.48 100 Bay Minette Middle School 40.16 11.11 42.11 99.4 99.66 99.37 Belforest Elementary 75.33 40.71 45.05 99.21 99.63 100 Central Baldwin Middle School 49.02 16.64 48.45 99.06 98.6 98.99 Daphne East Elementary School 68.37 44.22 51.33 99.7 99.7 100 Daphne Elementary School 58.59 39.06 NA 100 100 NA Daphne High School 39.8 41.37 43.46 95.14 97.36 97.04 Daphne Middle 61.8 24.96 56.08 99 99.14 98.84 Delta Elementary School 43.16 21.05 24 100 100 100 Elberta Elementary 65.28 46.64 53.92 100 99.77 100 Elberta High School 36.8 30.47 39.84 95.04 96.83 96.83 Elberta Middle School 67.48 21.05 54.67 99.67 99.32 98.93 Elsanor Elementary 57.71 32.57 41.03 99.24 99.73 98.78 Fairhope East Elementary School 78.29 53.04 55.91 99.76 99.76 100 Fairhope High School 45.56 43.44 47.54 94.25 95.82 95.82 Fairhope Middle School 74.56 54.06 70.49 97.85 97.99 97.19 Fairhope West Elementary School 72.89 54.13 68.7 99.65 99.45 99.24 Florence B Mathis Elementary 38.6 19.26 25.25 99.92 99.99 100 Foley Elementary School 44.42 21.79 27.56 98.8 98.8 97.41 Foley High School 25 24.15 30.19 96.14 97.99 97.99 Foley Middle 35.67 11.38 32.87 99.86 99.88 99.68 J. Larry Newton School 69.53 44.82 52.33 98.97 99.19 98.85 Loxley Elementary School 49.41 22.44 32.43 100 100 100 Magnolia School 46.3 21.72 36.08 99.54 99.55 99.78 Orange Beach Elementary School 79.53 62.91 71.43 99.9 99.64 100 Orange Beach Middle/High School 66.5 53.5 61.26 98.27 98.27 97.78 Perdido Elementary/Middle School 60.4 30.37 50.41 99.72 99.15 100 Pine Grove Elementary School 32.44 13.78 31.34 99.48 99.48 99.9 Robertsdale Elementary School 50.69 24.85 33.33 99.59 99.59 99.19 Robertsdale High School 34.39 33.63 39.38 91.33 93.4 93.4 Rockwell Elementary School 76.24 46.12 54.34 99.57 99.36 99.8 Rosinton Elementary School 62.68 41.96 48.65 99.89 100 100 Silverhill Elementary 55.08 33.47 48.44 99.78 99.78 99.19 Spanish Fort Elementary School 78.87 61.31 67.02 99.82 99.82 99.34 Spanish Fort High School 44.03 43.72 49.8 95.29 96.86 96.86 Spanish Fort Middle School 70.04 37.79 54.51 99.56 99.56 99.74 Stapleton School 57.84 35.29 63.16 99.79 99.79 98.91 Summerdale School 55.13 22.78 54.63 99.39 99.39 99.21 Swift School 32.65 16.33 NA 100 100 NA W. J. Carroll Intermediate School 62.5 34.78 NA 99.88 99.88 NA Baldwin County Proficiency Report

The Alabama State Department of Education says this test was rolled out after an extremely disruptive year and a half of school. The test was initially supposed to be taken by students in the spring of 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students took the exams in the spring of 2021.

The data from the Alabama State Department of Education’s website is extensive. There are multiple categories to compare test scores. Here’s how we looked at the data to compare districts.

We looked at the rows with all grades, gender, race, ethnicity, and subpopulation for each school district. In the data, the school district has columns that read Percent Level 1, Percent Level 2, Percent Level 3, and Percent Level 4.

The state tells WKRG News 5 the percent proficient, which is another column in the data, is the numbers from ‘Percent Level 3’ and ‘Percent Level 4’ added together. Those two columns show which students passed the assessment. Percent Level 4 are those who performed excellently on the exams.

The only other information we looked at for this report was the participation rate.