How Baldwin County Schools performed on latest Alabama state tests

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Education has released the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) standardized test scores for the 2020-2021 school year.

The scores show all of the school districts in the state and their proficiency in each subject tested, English Language Arts, Math, and Science.

This is the first year Alabama students took the ACAP tests, which means these are the baseline numbers and there is nothing to compare them with.

WKRG News 5 has been analyzing the data.

In comparing Baldwin County Schools with all other county-wide districts on the Gulf Coast, their students tested the highest in every subject.

Baldwin County Schools say they are overall pleased with these numbers, as they are above the state average. The school district says they strive to do even better.

They say some of the problems came during COVID-19, when they say the schools in more rural areas with internet connectivity issues had more issues with learning during the pandemic. Those schools are mostly the ones with fewer students who tested proficiently in several or all subjects.

The school district released this statement:

Considering what we have faced throughout the last two years of COVID we are pleased with the test results for Baldwin County Public Schools. There are a lot of shining parts and a few that need to have significant focus. We knew that distance learning, high absenteeism and the impact of the pandemic on families were going to be substantial. This is a new test never before given in Alabama and therefore we don’t have any comparisons to look at the year-over-year changes so we are limited in how we can interpret the results. Many of the improvement areas identified in the testing are areas we had already begun remediation work as a result of deficiencies we knew existed from circumstances during the pandemic.

Renee Carter, Dean of Academics, Baldwin County Schools
SchoolELA PROFICIENCYMATH PROFICIENCYSCIENCE PROFICIENCYELA PARTICIPATIONMATH PARTICIPATIONSCIENCE PARTICIPATION
Baldwin County ALL57.1232.9346.9596.9597.2995.26
Baldwin County High School26.7719.0223.4193.2996.5996.59
Baldwin County Virtual Elementary59.9325.0448.1589.890.2686.38
Baldwin County Virtual School58.3321.3650.4168.0370.1764.36
Bay Minette Elementary School47.0120.2133.6499.2399.48100
Bay Minette Middle School40.1611.1142.1199.499.6699.37
Belforest Elementary75.3340.7145.0599.2199.63100
Central Baldwin Middle School49.0216.6448.4599.0698.698.99
Daphne East Elementary School68.3744.2251.3399.799.7100
Daphne Elementary School58.5939.06NA100100NA
Daphne High School39.841.3743.4695.1497.3697.04
Daphne Middle61.824.9656.089999.1498.84
Delta Elementary School43.1621.0524100100100
Elberta Elementary65.2846.6453.9210099.77100
Elberta High School36.830.4739.8495.0496.8396.83
Elberta Middle School67.4821.0554.6799.6799.3298.93
Elsanor Elementary57.7132.5741.0399.2499.7398.78
Fairhope East Elementary School78.2953.0455.9199.7699.76100
Fairhope High School45.5643.4447.5494.2595.8295.82
Fairhope Middle School74.5654.0670.4997.8597.9997.19
Fairhope West Elementary School72.8954.1368.799.6599.4599.24
Florence B Mathis Elementary38.619.2625.2599.9299.99100
Foley Elementary School44.4221.7927.5698.898.897.41
Foley High School2524.1530.1996.1497.9997.99
Foley Middle35.6711.3832.8799.8699.8899.68
J. Larry Newton School69.5344.8252.3398.9799.1998.85
Loxley Elementary School49.4122.4432.43100100100
Magnolia School46.321.7236.0899.5499.5599.78
Orange Beach Elementary School79.5362.9171.4399.999.64100
Orange Beach Middle/High School66.553.561.2698.2798.2797.78
Perdido Elementary/Middle School60.430.3750.4199.7299.15100
Pine Grove Elementary School32.4413.7831.3499.4899.4899.9
Robertsdale Elementary School50.6924.8533.3399.5999.5999.19
Robertsdale High School34.3933.6339.3891.3393.493.4
Rockwell Elementary School76.2446.1254.3499.5799.3699.8
Rosinton Elementary School62.6841.9648.6599.89100100
Silverhill Elementary55.0833.4748.4499.7899.7899.19
Spanish Fort Elementary School78.8761.3167.0299.8299.8299.34
Spanish Fort High School44.0343.7249.895.2996.8696.86
Spanish Fort Middle School70.0437.7954.5199.5699.5699.74
Stapleton School57.8435.2963.1699.7999.7998.91
Summerdale School55.1322.7854.6399.3999.3999.21
Swift School32.6516.33NA100100NA
W. J. Carroll Intermediate School62.534.78NA99.8899.88NA
Baldwin County Proficiency Report

The Alabama State Department of Education says this test was rolled out after an extremely disruptive year and a half of school. The test was initially supposed to be taken by students in the spring of 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students took the exams in the spring of 2021.

The data from the Alabama State Department of Education’s website is extensive. There are multiple categories to compare test scores. Here’s how we looked at the data to compare districts.

We looked at the rows with all grades, gender, race, ethnicity, and subpopulation for each school district. In the data, the school district has columns that read Percent Level 1, Percent Level 2, Percent Level 3, and Percent Level 4.

The state tells WKRG News 5 the percent proficient, which is another column in the data, is the numbers from ‘Percent Level 3’ and ‘Percent Level 4’ added together. Those two columns show which students passed the assessment. Percent Level 4 are those who performed excellently on the exams.

The only other information we looked at for this report was the participation rate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories