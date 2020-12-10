House passes Byrne’s bill renaming Fairhope post office for Jack Edwards

Unedited press release from the office of Bradley Byrne

Washington, D.C. – December 10, 2020 – Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-AL) issued the following statement after the House passed his bill to rename the Fairhope post office the William “Jack” Jackson Edwards III Post Office Building.

Congressman Byrne said: “Jack Edwards is one of Alabama’s greatest public servants whose leadership in Washington and Alabama left an indelible mark. I thank my colleagues – many who remember Jack fondly for his service and remarkable accomplishments – for supporting my bill to bestow this honor to Jack’s memory. I appreciate Senator Shelby and Senator Jones for their help to now push the bill through the Senate and hopefully on to President Trump for his signature.”

The bill, H.R.6418 , now goes to the Senate where it awaits passage before being signed into law. Last year, Byrne led a moment of silence of the House floor for Congressman Edwards where he praised Edwards’ principles of “unquestioned integrity, commitment to others, and respect for all.”

