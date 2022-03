BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Firefighters are battling a house fire Friday afternoon on Styx River Road in Stapleton. Firefighters arrived to the home around 1 p.m. with flames visible.

As of 1:30 p.m. crews are still fighting the blaze. Portions of Styx River Road are currently closed.

No word yet whether or not anyone was in the home when the fire broke out.

WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown is on scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.