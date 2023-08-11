BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A house fire sent two people to the hospital Friday morning in Baldwin County. The call came in just after 7 a.m. in the Crossroads community.

Multiple firefighters from Spanish Fort, White House Fork and Crossroads responded to the home on Bromley Lane just north of Spanish Fort. Neighbors tell us an elderly couple was inside the home when firefighters arrived.

A firefighter on scene believes the fire started in the kitchen. They were both able to get out, but the husband was flown by helicopter to a hospital for smoke inhalation, we’re told. The wife was transported by ambulance to North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette. The fire was contained to the front corner of the home.