House fire reported in Stockton

Baldwin County

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A house was reported to be “fully engulfed in flames” on 225, just north of I-65.

In the video, smoke can be seen from a distance on the Dolly Parton Bridge.

As if right now, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office do not think anyone was hurt.

