STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A house was reported to be “fully engulfed in flames” on 225, just north of I-65.
In the video, smoke can be seen from a distance on the Dolly Parton Bridge.
As if right now, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office do not think anyone was hurt.
LATEST STORIES:
- Scary good resale value: Sold-out 12′ Home Depot skeleton is reselling for more than $1,500
- Tropical depression expected to form this weekend in the Caribbean
- What’s Working: The 2020 Great Goose Chase
- Felix’s Fish Camp heavily damaged by Hurricane Zeta
- House fire reported in Stockton