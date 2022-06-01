SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Wednesday morning began with a frantic call to 911. Carlos Robinson was inside his Spanish Fort home when he heard his 14-year-old nephew moving through the house.

“I was like, ‘Why are you up so early?’ He’s a hard sleeper, so he didn’t really realize what woke him up. I looked and I saw smoke and then I saw fire. At first, we got a couple pots and tried to throw it on there, but the smoke was just overwhelming. I went out and I thought we had put it out and then I saw smoke billowing out of the end of his room,” said Robinson.

He ran back inside to wake his 2-year-old and his 11-year-old nephews. His 18-year-old niece was also asleep with the fire spreading fast.

“I was just trying to stay calm and not inhale any smoke,” he said. Thankfully, everyone made it out safely.

Spanish Fort Assistant Fire Chief John Shoemaker says they’re lucky. There was no smoke alarm inside the home. Within minutes, the fire grew as firefighters from Spanish Fort and Daphne battled the blaze.

“We did have flames coming out of the roof. Luckily, it was a blessing the family was able to wake up and exit the house,” Shoemaker explained.

Everything inside the home is gone. The family is starting over, but the community is already showing their support.

“Neighbors and people up the street, they got some shoes and pants and stuff and gave them to them to put on. Somebody gave me a pair of shoes to put on,” Robinson said.

They’re in need of clothes for each family member. If you can help, email Blake Brown and he will put you in contact with the family.