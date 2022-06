SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort and Daphne Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Jessie Road off of Highway 31.

Fire officials confirmed the house is a rental home and the four people that were inside the home got out safely with just the clothes on their backs. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The home suffered severe damage to the roof from the fire.

Fire departments are still investigating the fire.