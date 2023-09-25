SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hound Dog Music Festival is back for another year. The event will be held on Oct. 7.

There will be performances by Rollin in the Hay, White Lang, Wes Loper Band and Ayers Bros. Band. The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the grounds in Silverhill.

Food trucks will be on site and coolers are welcome. The event is “Bring Your Own Beverage.”

WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven will be the emcee at the event.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Hound Dog Music Festival website, at Steve’s Jewelers and at the Baldwin Humane Society.