SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Live bands and animal lovers gathered at The Venue at Hidden Lake in Silverhill on Saturday for the 7th annual Hound Dog Music Festival that benefits the Baldwin Humane Society.

“You get more out of it than you expect. I think it’s a pleasant surprise,” organizer Beth Fugard said.

Volunteers put in countless hours for festival goers to enjoy themselves while helping to find forever families for homeless animals.

“There’s no other event like it,” Fugard said. “Put people together for the cause, and it becomes magical.”

Crowds enjoyed perfect weather and some Hound Dog participants took their fur babies to enjoy special attention.

“It was so exciting! People didn’t want to leave. It was probably the perfect night,” said Fugard, who is already planning next year’s festival which will be held Oct. 5, 2024.

She said potential sponsors have already begun reaching out to her for next year’s event.

WKRG is the media sponsor. News 5’s Rose Ann Haven emceed Hound Dog along with Tres Wiggins and Charles Davis.