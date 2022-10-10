SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Music lovers and supporters of Baldwin Humane Society turned out for the 5th Annual Hound Dog Music Fest Saturday to the tune of $70,000. “We appreciate everyone’s support in this event,” said Organizer Beth Fugard.

Photograph by Dunn Hester

Bands performing live at The Venue at Hidden Lake in Silverhill, include The Leavin Brothers, Them Again, White Lang, and Ayers Brothers Band.

“What makes it so special is that this is a community coming together for a wonderful cause…helping unfortunate homeless animals,” said Fugard.

Photograph by Dunn Hester

Rose Ann Haven and Tres Wiggins (Twiggins) co-hosted the outdoor music fest which is already on the calendar for October 7, 2023.