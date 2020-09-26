Hound Dog Music Fest canceled due to COVID-19, Hurricane Sally

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Organizers of the Hound Dog Music Fest announced its cancellation due to COVID-19 and Hurricane Sally.
Since the event cannot continue this year, organizers ask you to donate to the following link baldwinhumane.org/donate.
