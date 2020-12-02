Horse on the loose in Spanish Fort neighborhood

Baldwin County

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – A horse is loose in Spanish Fort. WKRG News 5 viewer Michael Maxie sent us these photos of the animal strolling through the Spanish Fort Estates neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The horse was last seen near Spanish Main.

