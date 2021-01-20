Hopes and fears of locals under Biden administration

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — With all the pomp and circumstance of this historic day in Washington and in the nation, comes a mixed bag of concerns locally as a new administration takes office.

“I’m hoping we can be better unified and hope we can get through the next four years without any major strife,” says Michael Ward of Foley. “I hope our life as we’ve known the last four years continues on.”

President Biden has outlined an aggressive agenda for his first 100 days in office. Jani Gesch shares some of those same concerns. “I hope we have some peace. I hope we can get the Covid under control, get the vaccine out. I’m tired of sitting at home. I think everybody else is too. We’re so divided right now it’s just heartbreaking.”

That division never more on display than two weeks ago with the insurrection at the capitol.

Change is rarely easy and Ron Phelps admits he hasn’t thought much about the inauguration, “With all the other controversy that’s been going on I’m just hoping he will settle in and stick to business.”

Hopefully, “that business” will be what’s best for America.