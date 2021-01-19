Hope and frustration as slots fill fast in Baldwin’s first COVID vaccine clinic

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hope mixed with frustration at the first COVID vaccine clinic in Baldwin County. More people want a dose than there are doses to give. All the vaccine slots filled before the plunger went down on the first shot. The line of vehicles piled up outside the Daphne Civic Center before dawn, the long trail of cars can be intimidating. Malcolm Zellner lives nearby. He and his wife came to check out the parking lot and watching the line grow more than a mile long by daybreak.

“I may want to wait another day to try it,” he said, counting the weeks until his 75th birthday. The first wave of patients got an appointment card to come back later. It was a huge victory for some.

“It’s incredibly organized, these people have done a fantastic job I wouldn’t fault them with anything and it’s going smooth as clockwork,” said Orreena Yarborough who was waiting to go to her scheduled appointment after arriving at 4:30 this morning. Others were frustrated by the heavy traffic only to wait again for an appointment for another day or not get one at all.

“I know everyone’s doing the best they can but there has to be a better way, you can’t call down and get anything done,” said Rachel Frederick. Those who didn’t get a slot they just hope they’ll have better luck on another day.

“Well I just thought I’d take a chance but when you get up in my age you have to protect yourself,” said Shirley Miller. All slots for today and the next vaccine clinic Thursday have been filled. If you go to the clinic Thursday morning in Baldwin County you can get an appointment for next week. Gates open at the Daphne Civic Center at 6:30 Thursday morning. They’ll start taking appointments for next week then. For hundreds, the day was a success. An official with Baldwin County EMA said they expected up to 300 doses to be administered today and possibly up to 400 Thursday. The vaccine is only available to people 75 and older, first-responders, and healthcare workers.