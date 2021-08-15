Homeowners, renters, vacationers at shore prepare for Fred’s approach

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Homeowners, vacationers, and renters along the northern Gulf Coast are keeping a close eye on Fred as it inches closer to our area. On this Sunday morning one more good beach day, but with the surf getting rougher, I watched lifeguards upgrade the warning flags from yellow to red.

“I’m quite concerned but at the moment I’m content in enjoying what we have here,” said Tara Burleson from St. Louis. Fred may not be a storm that goes down in the history books but a lot of people say the trauma from Sally can still be felt.

“Sally messed us up a little bit last year but this community came together, people come together and help each other out, that’s the beauty of living where we live in a piece of paradise on Earth,” said Michael Squires as he got ready to to go surfing. A few miles north of the beach, Jackie Rausch fills sandbags. She says Sally flooded her home last year and it took five months to get repaired. This year she takes no chances

“After Sally, I’m a little gun shy, I just got into my house in February, I’m going to be more prepared than with sally, we kinda let our pants get down there,” said Rausch. Some at the shore are already ready for storm season.

“We got bottled water, we’ve got our generator and we’re saying a lot of prayers, we check around in our neighborhood, I’m old but even our older neighbors are taken care of, shutters up and if they want to stay the night, they can,” said Hope Hayden in Gulf Shores.