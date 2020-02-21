Homeowners move to higher ground as water rises in Stockton

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Upper Bryant’s Landing is under water right now in Stockton thanks to all of the flooding happening across our area.

Homes on stilts are surrounded by water and some homes that sit closer to the ground have already been compromised. Baldwin EMC confirms on Friday they’ve already disconnected power to 111 homes in Baldwin County.

Lower Bryant’s Landing is partially under water, too. A homeowner told News 5 on Friday she and her husband are moving to a safer place as the river continues to rise. The couple lives on a houseboat and the water became too much on Friday morning.

