GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police say a homeowner interrupted a burglar inside the home Friday afternoon on Fort Morgan Road just east of Peninsula.

Picture of potential suspect from Gulf Shores PD

Police say the suspect ran away and are looking for the man. He is a white male, wearing khaki pants, a dark shit, with a ponytail or dreads.

Police have not released details on if the suspect took anything from inside the home.

Police have a large portion of Fort Morgan Road near Peninsula covered right now looking for the suspect.