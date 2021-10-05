Homeowner falls through kitchen floor while surveying fire damage in Summerdale

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A signed Philadelphia Phillies baseball dating back to the 1930s is about the only thing recognizable after a fire gutted Brian and Jenelle Moyer’s Summerdale home on Monday.

“Our house just burned down. Everything’s gone,” said Brian Moyer.

He was at work in Mobile County when he got the frantic call from his wife urging him to hurry home.

“I was just panicking because I wasn’t there and she was. She was here and that’s what freaked me out the most,” he said.

Jenelle heard the smoke alarm going off and looked across the home to see the dryer in flames. She tells her husband the smoke was already so thick she had no way of getting to the fire extinguisher.

“You see stuff like this on the news all the time and you never think it could happen to you, but it does. It can,” said Brian.

The couple’s home of more than 20 years is now a total loss. It’s something they never imagined they’d see.

“I’m thinking ok it’s not going to be as bad it’s something we can rebuild from,” said Brian, thinking about the call as he drove to the home on Monday.

Once firefighters put out the blaze Brian walked through the home searching for his wife’s great grandmothers dishes hoping to find them untouched, but he never made it beyond the kitchen.

“I stepped in the bad spot on the kitchen floor and went through the floor. 15 total stitches. 10 in my leg and 5 in my hand,” he explained, showing the bandages on his leg and hand.

The fire and injuries might be slowing them down, but Brian and his wife are staying positive despite their loss. They’re thankful to have family in the area.