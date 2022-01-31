FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rabies vaccine is falling from the sky right into Alex Cary’s backyard in Fairhope.

“I knew that they were dropping. What I didn’t know is that it would come in a little plastic packet inside the little bait which is a little disconcerting,” she said Monday.

It’s part of the USDA Wildlife Services’ massive effort to vaccinate raccoons in Baldwin County. Starting last week a helicopter and two planes began dropping the vaccine across the Eastern Shore. Our cameras spotted one of those drops Thursday in Spanish Fort.

“I think it’s a worth whole effort and I know it’s been done for many years, but it would be helpful if they were a little more targeted and actually into the woods and less into what is obviously a groomed area,” said Cary.

Her dogs Ella and Sassy found 7 of the vaccine baits at her home along Turkey Branch and County Road 13. Like the explorers they are, the homeowner says both dogs ate the bait leaving only the wrapper in their mouths as evidence.

Both dogs had upset stomachs, she says, but that was the only side effect.

“Just minor upset stomachs and they were fine. I think my biggest thing is I want people to know that there may be plastic packets out there where you’re walking your dog. Just pay close attention to your dogs and make sure that they’re not getting these things,” she continued.

The USDA says the packets aren’t harmful to pets, but humans shouldn’t touch the bait without wearing gloves. Alex says she’ll be watching her dogs closely in case more packets are dropped where she lives.