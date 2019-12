BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire broke out on East Indigo Loop in the Marlow/Fish River community at around 9:30 a.m. The Fire Department came out to cease the blaze.

The house has been reported to be a total loss.

One pet did not make it out of the fire, but one woman did escape.

More details will be provided as this story develops.

