FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A home health nurse was arrested Tuesday for reportedly abusing a 3-year-old patient with cerebral palsy, according to the Foley Police Department.

Ashleigh Mancil, 40, of Daphne, was charged with aggravated child abuse and was booked into the Baldwin County Jail. Mancil has also been reported to the Alabama Board of Nursing.

Police said Mancil worked for the victim’s family for about a year. The victim’s father reported the abuse.

Police said the father was suspicious, so he set up a camera. The father turned over video to investigators.

Police said the child did not have “significant injuries.” Police said they are still investigating and will not release video at this time.