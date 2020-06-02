Home destroyed by fire in Elberta area

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire destroys a home in Elberta Monday. A News 5 viewer sent us this video. The home was heavily damaged by flames. It happened along County Road 32 yesterday.
Crews from Elberta and at least one other department appear to have responded. The cause is under investigation.
