“Holy Cow, Welcome Back” Baldwin County returns to class for 1st time since Sally

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s like the first day of school all over again. Thousands of students in Baldwin County returned to class for the first time since Hurricane Sally. An angelic bovine greets kids heading into J. Larry Newton Elementary–saying “Holy Cow Welcome Back”

“I’m happy to be back at school and it feels strange to be back after a long break,” said 5th Grader Addison as she waited for the carline to move. Lingering reminders of the damage that Hurricane Sally brought to this area still remain. The storm tore away the awning to the carline that’s gone, but what remains is a strong school spirit here and at other places in Baldwin County.

“School is home for a lot of these babies, this is where they find safety and comfort they get to be with their peers and someone that loves them,” said 1st Grade Teacher Amy Brown. It took a lot of work to get the school ready.

“We had a lot of roof damage, a lot of flooding, but we had a wonderful crew a wonderful community,” said Principal Patrice Wolfe. Parents are glad to have the school open again.

“It looks like they’ve done a lot of work in a short amount of time and we parents appreciate that,” said parent Michael Wells at the front of the carline. Despite losing more than two weeks of class time, the days won’t have to be made up but everyone will have to catch up on the work.

“You know we’re hard workers, our kids are hard workers and we’ll get there,” said Special Education teacher Terri Bishop.