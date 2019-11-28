Holiday travel not as bad as you might think in Baldwin

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Holiday travel can be the worst part of the holiday unless you are Gary Herman. “I’m staying home because that’s usually what we do on a holiday. If people want to come see us they come over, the doors open.”

The latest Trip Advisor survey shows lots of folks left early for Grandma’s house. Eleven percent are traveling today and the majority of them are driving.

“From Mobile to Baldwin County traffic was light but it was congested the other direction,” says Brandan Vickers.

I-10 through Baldwin County always seems to be busy this time of day and while there may be a few more cars on the road it was hard to tell. Baldwin County’s busiest highway, Highway 59 is congested in spots. “We just come up from down the shoreline and it’s actually quite pretty easy going,” says Herman. That’s something we can all be thankful for.

