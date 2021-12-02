Holiday season in full swing across Eastern Shore

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is upon us, and it is very apparent across the Eastern Shore.

The city of Daphne held its annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree celebration.

Those from Daphne, including Annice Sledge, say this is the celebration of the season for everyone in the city.

“We are from Daphne — born and raised here, and this is like the event to be at tonight,” Sledge said.

Olde Town Daphne was packed for the lighting of the Christmas tree. Little ones were even more excited to see the Disney Princesses, take a ride on the train, and have the opportunity to drop off their wish lists to Santa.

If you were wondering what some of the kids asked for, Ian Port and Brady Botter shared a few of the items on their wishlists.

“A remote control drone!” Port said. “Uno triple play and 5 mystery minis!” Botter said.

Down the street at Fairhope Pier, a celebration was held for the 5th day of Chanukah. According to Rabbi Yosef Goldwasser, it is such a special opportunity to freely celebrate religious freedom.

“Everyone should be able to celebrate God wherever they are,” Goldwasser said. “With the Jewish history with so much persecution in our history, to be able to celebrate Judaism in the streets, it’s beautiful.”

The Chanukah celebration is far from over.

“On Sunday, we’re going to have a parade with menorahs on top of cars from Mobile all the way to the eastern shore,” Goldwasser said.