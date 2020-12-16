BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, law enforcement agencies on the Eastern Shore typically begin sending out memos reminding people to lock their cars, keep an eye on their packages, and bring gifts and valuables inside the house as soon as possible.

We hadn’t seen any of those posts on social media yet – so we reached out. The answer we got – not quite what we’re used to mid-December.

“Generally this time of year the car break-ins, and what we call porch pirates, are usually up pretty high, but right now, I’d say we’re below average for the month of December,” said Lt. Shane Nolte with the Fairhope Police Department.

Daphne and Spanish Fort also reported low numbers.

Police think this is due in large part to more people being home – and working from home – during the pandemic, as well an increase in video home surveillance systems, most commonly Ring and Nest doorbells.

However, police also say this isn’t the time to let your guard down. The few car break-ins that have occurred were on unlocked cars. Police also expect more mischief as school gets out.

“Especially the car break-ins, they turn out to be our juveniles who are still in school right now,” said Nolte.

LATEST STORIES: