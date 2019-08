DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Police confirm Rachelle Hawks was arrested after stealing thousands of dollars from a neighborhood HOA.

We’re told Hawks was the treasurer of Canterbury Place at the time. She’s accused of attaching a debit card to the HOA account and making about $12,000 in purchases. She’s also accused of taking vacations with the money she allegedly stole.

News 5 has learned a board member reported the incident to police.