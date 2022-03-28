SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a city known for its history, and now Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan wants to make sure that history is preserved.

“A lot of things are found. When we were building this site we found things. We’ve collected them through the years, old artifacts. We want to see where we can display them,” he said Monday.

City leaders are asking residents for their input about creating a museum to showcase some of the items found in Spanish Fort through the years. Items dating back to The American Civil War and the American Revolutionary War have been found throughout parts of the city, but McMillan believes there are still items left uncovered to this day.

“You know where battles took place. A lot of things have been found. A lot of people have found them and not said anything. Those are the kinds of things we’d like to find. If we can get them donated to the city they could still own them. We would just hold them for them and show them, display them, and build the heritage of what we have,” said McMillan.

If the city does move forward with a museum it would start small inside the community center.

Perhaps the biggest find in recent years is an 8ft 1200lb mystery cannon. It was discovered by a resident in an undisclosed area of Spanish Fort. The Florida Bureau of Archaeological Resources in Tallahassee researched and restored the cannon before it arrived back on the Eastern Shore several weeks ago. It will soon welcome visitors at city hall.

“It’s a mystery. Nobody knows the date, the origin, how it got here,” added McMillan.

If you have any historical items that were found around the city and wish to get involved with a possible museum you’re asked to contact city hall.