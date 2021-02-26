Historic post office gets new home in Baldwin County

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a day Ruth Sherrell never thought she’d see. The historic Latham post office that’s been in her family for years was relocated to south of Stockton where it joins other notable buildings at Baldwin County Bicentennial Park.

“It’s amazing to me. It was built in 1908. Just think of all the storms that we’ve had and it’s never had any damage,” said Sherrell.

Her aunt was the postmaster at the post office many years ago. The office closed its doors in 1960. Since that time the community of Latham has cherished its history.

“It’ll just give children an idea of what the community was like so long ago. It’s great to have it here on the family property, but fewer people see than they would at the park,” she added.

Sherrell remembers growing up and spending time inside the post office, making memories that will last a lifetime.

“We loved to play in the old post office. We’d play jail in there because of the bars on the windows and all of that. I just loved the history of it,” said Sherrell. Baldwin County Bicentennial Park accepting the historic Latham post office with open arms Friday morning.

“Without our past we don’t have a future. We don’t know where we come from. Being able to have this opportunity to preserve this for future generations is such an awesome experience for all of us,” said Felisha Anderson, the county’s Archive History Director.

The post office now joins other notable buildings on 367 acres. It’s a step back in time for future generations thanks to donations like this.