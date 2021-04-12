Historic hail storm delays vacationers home, floods auto glass repairers

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — People are still cleaning up days after a historic hail storm tore through Orange Beach and south Baldwin County. Saturday we were there in Orange Beach as some vacationers and homeowners discovered the extensive damage to their vehicles. In Robertsdale, Rob Chambers extracts a battered windshield from a Michigander’s car.

“[The storm] took out a lot of cars, a lot of people are on vacation from Minnesota or wherever and they just want glass in their car to get back home,” said Chambers with Chambers Auto Glass. Chambers says, on a normal day, he gets seven calls but Monday it’s more than 200. While it’s good to be busy, he says he feels for those now dropping everything for repairs.

“I feel bad for the people who were on vacation because I was just on vacation and I was thinking if I was stranded it would be a big hassle,” said Chambers. There’s plenty of work but one of the challenges is there’s not enough new glass to fill all the orders coming up.

“The warehouses are trying to deliver it as fast as they can the bad thing is that it happened over the weekend and the windshield vendors were all closed over the weekend,” said Chambers. In Orange Beach, the lingering damage from giant balls of ice can still be seen on vehicles.

“Really bad, we’ve been cleaning up for three days ever since it happened,” said Sid Hendrix as he finished cleaning out the damaged vehicles in his driveway. Elsewhere, some drivers tell me the damage is so bad, the vehicle is totaled by insurance–costing more to fix than the vehicle is valued. Hendrix hopes he’s not one of them.

“Full coverage, I’m going to be upset if they don’t,” said Hendrix hopefully.