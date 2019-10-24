Highway 31 reopens this afternoon in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Highway 31 reopened Thursday afternoon after being closed for nearly 2 weeks.

The portion of highway between Timbercreek Blvd and Old Mobile Road has been closed since Sunday, October 13th for road improvements. The planned closure allowed crews to work on a portion of the road as part of the Highway 31 widening project.

Rain briefly delayed crews during the project, but as of Thursday midday they were finalizing the road before allowing traffic to pass through.

