Highway 31 project in Spanish Fort nears completion

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The end is in sight. The Highway 31 road widening project in Spanish Fort, which began in 2017, should be completed in a matter of weeks.

“We are excited that the highway construction is finally coming to an end,” said Deann Servos with Prodisee Pantry, a non-profit ministry that provides emergency food and disaster relief, located on Highway 31.

For years the project has left drivers navigating the construction zones, which at times has been difficult. Tropical weather and other issues have delayed the project each time a completion date is announced, but this time the Alabama Department of Transportation feels confident they’re on track. Friday the final layer of asphalt is going down.

“It will ease up some of our logistic situations where we’re figuring out what way can we enter and exit and how can we safely move families in and out during our distributions, so we are excited that this is coming to an end,” she added.

Now, even though all four lanes are open an ALDOT engineer tells us they’re getting ready to tie in the side streets in places like Jay Drive. That particular project should take several more weeks to complete. Once that wraps up crews will place the permanent signage and the final striping should go down the second week of December.

“Just in time for the holidays. We have extra families coming in, extra volunteers, more traffic so as soon as they can wrap up we’ll be happy people,” continued Servos.

The current speed limit of 30 mph will remain until all of the work is finished. The speed limit should go back to 45 mph just in time for Christmas, or in January depending on the final phases.