SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – A portion of Highway 31 that’s been closed for construction is expected to reopen Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT tells News 5 crews are in the process of repaving the reconstructed roadbed between Timbercreek Blvd and Old Mobile Road.

The portion of highway has been closed since Sunday, October 13th.

