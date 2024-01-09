BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Snapped poles and tangled power lines littered the side of Highway 90 west of Seminole Tuesday morning.

“In that area, we had 7 broken poles,” said Mark Ingram with Baldwin EMC. “Up in the Summerdale area, we had 3 broken poles. The Pine Grove area, we had 1 broken pole. The Seminole area is the area that will probably take the longest (to fix).”

High winds before daybreak left large limbs scattered across several properties as strong storms pushed across Baldwin County.

“There was a real loud crack of thunder with a line of storms that came in and that was enough to scare us,” said a resident. “It was probably 4ish in the morning. That one caused us definitely to run towards our closet. We thought it might be a tornado coming through with that line of wind.”

Luckily, property damage was minimal. The biggest task was restoring power to thousands of residents.

“At the height of the outage, we had over 500 meters out, which affected 5 of our feeders,” explained Ingram.

Those outages cut power to nearly 5,000 Baldwin EMC customers. In most cases, power was restored quickly, but near Seminole, additional crews were needed to make repairs.

“We called in some of our contractors that we have as well, too, and they’re helping us to restore some of the areas,” he said.

Riviera Utilities customers were more fortunate, with service restored to all homes and businesses before 9 a.m.