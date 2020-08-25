High surf, rip current warnings keep people in Gulf Shores out of water, not off beach

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A rip current warning is in effect in Baldwin County through Friday afternoon, and a high surf warning persisted most of the day Monday as Marco made its way to shore.

With rain keeping light throughout the day, many people still came to the beach in Gulf Shores to check out the surf – without getting into the water.

“See the power? It’s beautiful,” said Scottie Michael, who’s visiting from Georgia.

The only complaints people seemed to have – were about the sand whipping around in the wind.

“The sand was sandblasting our legs,” said Mariah Thoma, who is visiting from Michigan.

