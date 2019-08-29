High-speed chase spans three Alabama counties

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A high-speed chase overnight started in Bay Minette and stretched through three counties before ending in a three-hour manhunt in the woods of Washington County.

Bay Minette Police had a safety checkpoint just north of the intersection at Highway 287 and 59 when a vehicle approached, did an abrupt U-turn and then the chase was on.

You can tell from dash cam video it took a minute to catch up with the 2003 GMC Yukon. Swerving along two-lane roads at first, police say 29-year-old Hunter Myrick from Molino, Florida was running because that truck he was in was stolen.

“He has three to four warrants out of Florida to include burglary, weapons charges and theft of a motor vehicle,” says Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert.

Five minutes of Baldwin County back roads led to Interstate 65 and Mobile County and the Creola exit. “Consistently on I-65 and Highway 43, 100 to 106 miles an hour,” says Tolbert.

Once in Washington County, the officer calls out on the radio. “Bay Minette, see if you can find anybody up here that may have some spike strips or something.”

The call was answered by Mt. Vernon Police who along with Washington County Sheriff’s Office set out spike strips. Four minutes and five miles later the high-speed chase ended, “on one tire, with three tires flat he still traveled about 60 miles an hour,” says Tolbert.

But Myrick wasn’t done running, leading authorities on a three-hour manhunt in the woods and leaving what was left of that SUV. Only rims left on the front. The vehicle completely trashed.

Myrick is in the Baldwin County Jail facing a laundry list of charges including possession of that stolen SUV and drug charges.