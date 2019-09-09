High schools join forces to feed thousands with PB&J Blitz food drive

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Tigers are using football as a food drive. BCHS hosted a PB&J Blitz at the game against St. Paul’s Episcopal School Friday, September 6th.
Between the two schools, 1,889 pounds of food has been donated to Feeding the Gulf Coast.
- BCHS students brought in 366 total pounds
- St. Paul’s collected 331 pounds
- The donations will feed more than 15,000 individuals
The PB&J Blitz was hosted by Synovus Bank encouraging the schools to bring in jars of peanut butter as good-hearted competition.