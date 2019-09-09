High schools join forces to feed thousands with PB&J Blitz food drive

BCHS students Langston Lewis and Mason Smith show off the plaque.

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Tigers are using football as a food drive. BCHS hosted a PB&J Blitz at the game against St. Paul’s Episcopal School Friday, September 6th.

Between the two schools, 1,889 pounds of food has been donated to Feeding the Gulf Coast.

BCHS students brought in 366 total pounds

St. Paul’s collected 331 pounds

The donations will feed more than 15,000 individuals

The PB&J Blitz was hosted by Synovus Bank encouraging the schools to bring in jars of peanut butter as good-hearted competition.