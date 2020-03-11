High school students explore career opportunities at Bayside Academy

Daphne, Ala. (WKRG) –

Today News 5’s Caroline Carithers got to speak at and attend career day for high schoolers at Bayside Academy in Daphne. To start off the day, Peter Kann, who was CEO at the Wall Street Journal and a Pulitzer Prize winner, spoke with students about his tips for the work world.

Peter Kann taught the students that careers are not the most important, careers and jobs are not the same thing, to honestly assess your own talents, experiment or research with careers, you can change your mind, home and family can be a career too, and we cannot all be the best at what we do, but we can be the best we can be at what we do.

After the keynote speaker students rotated through different presentations from professionals in all career fields including broadcast journalism, culinary, dentistry, education, engineering, entertainment, design, law enforcement, forestry, law, medicine, sports management, and technology to ask questions and learn about tons of different possibilities.

