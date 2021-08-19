High school football kicks off without COVID-19 mandates in Baldwin County

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — High School football in Baldwin County welcomes back the crowds and the competition and COVID-19.

“We want everybody to be safe but we want them to enjoy the events,” says Baldwin County Board of Education Athletic Director Marty McRae.

Masks and social distancing are not required but recommended. Spanish Fort parent Lynn Manning says masking up should be a personal choice.

“That’s completely up to the parents and the kids. I think the pandemic is pretty much gone. People are getting sick now just because they are not paying attention.”

“Masks and things like that are not mandated,” says McRae. “The athletic association and our Governor has not mandated anything, but we’re asking them if they choose to wear them please be courteous to those who do and do not.”

McRae also says fans should social distance when possible and try not to congregate.

Last year, COVID-19 precautions included reducing the number of people allowed inside a stadium, masks had to be worn to get into a game and social distancing was mandated.

Mikiala Scott believes that is still a good plan.

“I think they still need to keep their mask on, practice social distancing to prevent the spread of it,” Scott said.

The season is just starting. How it ends will not depend so much on the players on the field but those in the stands watching the game.