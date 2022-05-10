DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — When the power is out we depend on linemen to get the lights back on but what if something happens, an accident or medical emergency? In most cases, it’s up to the utility workers to rescue themselves.

Whether it’s climbing a utility pole or using a bucket truck to remove an employee who has been incapacitated due to illness, severe injury, or electric shock, utility workers become first responders.

Tuesday, Riviera Utilities employees trained on what to do in just such an emergency. “It’s a matter of time right, we are already there, we are trained, we already have the equipment to do that rescue. So, it’s important for our guys to get up there and get that person down in less than four minutes that way we can start CPR,” said Stephen Sullivan with Riviera Utilities.

Most crewmen were able to complete the rescue in less than four minutes. This is a training event that happens every year.

All sixty employees are trained not only in pole and bucket truck rescue but CPR and the use of an AED. Fortunately, this training has never had to be used according to Sullivan but they are ready, just in case.