FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A proposed retail and residential development could be coming to Highway 181 and County Road 48 if the Fairhope Planning Commission approves the project. Artist renderings show what the project could look like if approved, but the development is in the preliminary stages at this point.

According to the conceptual drawings the project would include several buildings and “high-end retail” shops on the southwest corner of the intersection across from Walmart. Restaurants would also be included in the development, according to the drawings. A new ALDI store is currently being built on the northeast corner of Highway 181 and County Road 48. Roughly 40 condos are also proposed for the development.

Mayor Sherry Sullivan tells WKRG News 5 the city is aware of the proposed development, but at this point they have not seen the full scope of what the project might look like. The developers are expected to discuss their vision with the planning commission in the next month or two.