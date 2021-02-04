Heroin, spice among drugs leading to Foley man’s drug trafficking arrest

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A table full of drugs and cash all laid out at the Foley Police Department. Police say it all belongs to 34-year-old Hiwatha McGaster who is now jailed and charged with drug trafficking.

The amount and variety of drugs wasn’t the only thing that troubled law enforcement it is where McGaster lives, right across the street from the city basketball and tennis courts and ball fields at Cedar Park.







Police Chief Thurston Bullock says his department received complaints of possible drug activity at the West Berry Avenue home. That sparked an investigation and then a search warrant was obtained that resulted in the finding of 1473 grams of Spice, 15 grams of heroin, methamphetamine, codeine, and marijuana.

McGaster is expected in court Friday for a bond hearing. Investigators say there is a possibility the charges facing McGaster could be upgraded to federal drug charges.