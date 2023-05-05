GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores shared several reminders for road closures, beach closures, and traffic flow modifications as prep begins for the 2023 Hangout Music Festival.

Hangout Festival is scheduled for May 19-21. The Red Hot Chili Peppers will kickoff the three-day festival Friday. SZA will perform Saturday and Calvin Harris will perform Sunday.

Monday, May 8

East Gulf Place parking lot “Resident Parking” closed through Thursday, May 25

Monday, May 15

Public beach access at Gulf Place closes

Tuesday, May 16

4 a.m. – Hwy 59 south of W. 1st Ave. and Hwy 182/Beach Blvd between W. 2nd St. and E. 2nd St. will be closed to all vehicular/pedestrian traffic.

Access to West Beach : Available through Windmill Ridge Rd (preferred), W. 1st Ave. to W. 3rd St. or by taking W. 2nd Ave.

: Available through Windmill Ridge Rd (preferred), W. 1st Ave. to W. 3rd St. or by taking W. 2nd Ave. Access to Orange Beach : Available through the Gulf State Park, Canal Rd., or by taking E. 1st Ave. to E. 2nd St., E. 3rd St., or E. 4th St.

: Available through the Gulf State Park, Canal Rd., or by taking E. 1st Ave. to E. 2nd St., E. 3rd St., or E. 4th St. 4 a.m. – Traffic flow on E. 1st Ave. and E. 2nd Ave. will be modified to a one-way-only route to help accommodate heavy pedestrian traffic. Two-way traffic flow on E. 1st St., E. 2nd St., E. 3rd St., and E. 4th St. will remain. The public is advised to utilize the traffic flow map and directional signage posted in these areas indicating proper traffic flow during this time.

Monday, May 22

6 a.m. – Hwy 59 and Hwy 182/Beach Blvd will temporarily reopen to allow for exiting traffic until 12 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Normal traffic conditions resume

Thursday, May 25