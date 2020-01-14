“Help Wanted” signs of the season in Baldwin County

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Flora-Bama is hiring. A job fair was held Tuesday to try and fill 200 positions at the Flora-Bama, the Yacht Club, Ole River Grill and Marina and Watersports.

“The managers are here and they are taking interviews to the next level,” says Nan Gibbs.

And while the Flora-Bama maybe hiring early, they aren’t the only ones. Signs of the season are popping up all over south Baldwin County.

“We are pushing harder right now and I think everybody else is too,” says John Turberville, General Manager of Waterville, USA. “We’re seasonal, so it’s almost like starting up a new business each year.”

Full-time, part-time, “Help Wanted” signs are everywhere.

After Tuesday, the hunt for a job may be over for some and just beginning for others. For those still in the search, another the Flora-Bama will host another job fair Saturday, January 25th from 11-4.

